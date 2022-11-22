NBA Skills Coach Who Trains All-Stars Charged With Drugging, Raping Woman At Boston Bar: DA

An independent NBA skills coach who worked with the likes of Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook was charged with drugging and raping a woman in Boston, authorities said. Boston police arrested him at his home in Rhode Island last week.

Rob McClanaghan, 43, was returned to Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. A judge ordered him held on a $30,000 bond, and he must also surrender his passport and remain in Rhode Island if he is released.

Investigators said McClanaghan met a woman in a downtown Boston hotel bar on Nov. 3. Surveillance video from the bar that night shows McClanaghan reach into his pants pocket and sprinkle it over her drink, the prosecutor said. The video follows them as they get onto an elevator.

The woman told detectives she doesn't remember what happened after that.

She said she woke up the next morning covered in bruises and bleeding from her vagina, authorities said. She called police and showed them a photo that she said McClanaghan sent to her phone that morning, which showed a man performing sex acts with a woman on a bed similar to the one in her hotel room, officials said. She said the man's watch in the photo was similar to the one he was wearing.

She told detectives her underwear was also missing, and police said they found it — along with other women's underwear — at McClanaghan's home in Warwick, R.I., the prosecutor said.

McClanaghan's lawyer refused to comment on the charges to ESPN

McClanaghan is not affiliated with any NBA team but works independently with some of the league's most-recognizable names as a skills consultant. On his website, McClanaghan says he's trained former MVPs such as Westbrook, Curry, Kevin Durant, and Derrick Rose.

McClanaghan played at Syracuse University from 1999 until 2001 after he walked on to the team, ESPN said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.