'Monster' Convicted Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Boston Gets Decade Behind Bars: DA

A judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that a 54-year-old Boston man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend with a kitchen knife will spend the next 10 to 12 years behind bars, authorities said. The victim in the case had the final word as she called him a "cruel insane ... monster" and a "coward."

Gregory White was convicted on Dec. 5 of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a family or household member, and witness intimidation stemming from the June 2020 incident, the Suffolk County District Attorney. A judge also sentenced White to 2.5 years of probation once he's out of prison.

White and his then-girlfriend had dated for three years when they got into a heated argument over alleged infidelity, and he grabbed the knife and drove it into her stomach, the prosecutor said. White said he would kill her and her family if she told anyone about what had happened, she recalled to investigators.

White threw trash cans at her as she tried to get away in her car, authorities said. The woman called the police when she got several blocks away.

Doctors treated her for life-threatening wounds that required surgery to repair, the prosecutor said.

Assistant District Attorney Bader Abueid read a statement from the victim during White's sentencing hearing.

“He tried to take my life away with his jealousy and abusive ways. I welcomed him to my home and he turned my life upside down,” she wrote. “I’m struggling because I can’t work till I fully heal. I have limitations now because of him.

"I will suffer every day because I have to see the horrible scar on my stomach as a reminder. You will have to answer to God why you are so cruel, insane, and such a monster. You will always have to answer to God for being a coward.”

