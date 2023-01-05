Mattapan Woman Brings Gun To Court For Boyfriend's Firearms Trial: DA

It's not exactly a love story for the ages. A 22-year-old woman tried to bring a loaded pistol into a Boston courthouse this week as she went to support her boyfriend, who was being arraigned on firearms charges, authorities said.

Octavia Kelly, of Boston, faces charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and illegal possession of a loaded firearm, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. She is being held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing next week, the prosecutor said.

Kelly showed up at Suffolk Superior Court just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, to support her boyfriend, Wendell Morris, 33, who was being arraigned on firearm charges, but officers noticed something strange when she placed her bag on the conveyor belt at the security terminal.

Inside her purse was a clutch-style bag with a loaded pistol, the prosecutor said. They also found cards with her name on them in the bag with the weapon.

However, she played dumb.

“I don’t know anything about the gun in my bag," she told police, the prosecutor said.

They arrested her regardless.

It's unclear if Morris received bail in his case or if he will show up to Kelly's next court appearance.

