Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports.

Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.

Heavy wind had spread the flames to three surrounding buildings on several other streets, Boston Fire added.

Two people suffered minor injuries, Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said on Twitter. Boston Fire later confirmed the house on Peverell Street was Walhberg's former childhood home, WBZ reports.

In 2018, Walhberg posted an Instagram video talking about his upbringing at the house while he was shooting a film in the area.

The cause of the fire was not initially revealed.

