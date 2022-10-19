Man Who Delivered Kilo of Cocaine, Fentanyl To Harvard University Lab Gets 10 Years: Feds

A 38-year-old former FedEx employee who pleaded guilty to delivering fentanyl and cocaine to Harvard will spend the next 10 years in prison, federal authorities said.

Dorian Rojas of Boston was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 500 grams of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of heroin, the DEA said in a news release.

Federal investigators said in June 2019 that they found a box that Rojas had delivered to a biology lab at the prestigious university that contained a kilogram of fentanyl and a kilo of cocaine. Investigators said Rojas would drop off the package and have his then co-work Lennon Carrasco pick it up and return it to him. In August 2019, Rojas asked Carrasco to retrieve and return another box with a kilogram of heroin inside, authorities continued.

Carrasco pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 500 grams of cocaine, the DEA said. A judge is set to sentence Carrasco next month.

