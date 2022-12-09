Man Wanted For Making Terroristic Bomb Threats Arrested With Loaded Gun in Dorchester: Police

Police arrested a 22-year-old Coventry man who was wanted on charges of making terroristic threats with a loaded handgun over the weekend, authorities said.

Frederick Hines was arrested after a pat frisk near Adams and Gibson streets around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Boston police said. Officers said they knew he was wanted on a charge of making terroristic bomb threats in Leominster.

Police found the 9mm pistol with a 21-round extended magazine, and they took Hines in without incident, officials said.

Officials charged him with several gun offenses.

