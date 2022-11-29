Man Wanted For Fatal Roxbury Shooting Nabbed In NYC After 7 Months: Police

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Massachusetts was arrested in New York seven months later, authorities said.

Timothy Timson, age 30, was arrested in connection with the murder of 51-year-old David Wood, of Boston, in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 27, Boston Police report.

Wood was shot in the area of Wabeno and Wyoming streets around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Timson will remain in the custody of NYPD until he is brought back to Boston, police said. Meanwhile, the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.