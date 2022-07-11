Man Stabbed In Winthrop: Police

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Winthrop over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to the stabbing on Shirley Street between Crystal Cove Street and Moore Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty reports.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown, Delehanty adds.

The incident closed to area to residents and bus travel for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 846-1212.

