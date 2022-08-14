Man Shot To Death In Boston's South End, Police Searching For Shooter

A man was shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 13, in Boston, and police are asking anyone who may have information bout the case to contact investigators.

Police found the man bleeding on the ground around 10 p.m. in the area of 58 West Dedham Street in South End. Responders rushed him to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 617-343-4470.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.