Man Shot To Death In Boston's South End, Police Searching For Shooter

Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Boston Police Department

A man was shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 13, in Boston, and police are asking anyone who may have information bout the case to contact investigators. 

Police found the man bleeding on the ground around 10 p.m. in the area of 58 West Dedham Street in South End. Responders rushed him to the hospital, where he later died, police said. 

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 617-343-4470.

