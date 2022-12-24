Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Wilmington Residents Without Water After Christmas Eve Main Break: Officials
Police & Fire

Man Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Dorchester Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

One man is dead after being shot late at night in Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. 

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. 

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.