Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Boston Police
Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.

Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of 119 Babson Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

