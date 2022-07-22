Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Police & Fire

Man Fatally Shot In Head In Mattapan: Police

Josh Lanier
Police found the man's body at 14 Orlando Street just after 10 p.m.
Police found the man's body at 14 Orlando Street just after 10 p.m. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was shot in the head late Thursday night in Mattapan, Boston police said. 

Police arrived at 14 Orlando Street just after 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators didn't release his name. 

Boston detectives ask if anyone has any information on the killing to call them at (617) 343-4470. Call 1 (800) 494-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

