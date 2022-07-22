Man Fatally Shot In Head In Mattapan: Police

A man was shot in the head late Thursday night in Mattapan, Boston police said.

Police arrived at 14 Orlando Street just after 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators didn't release his name.

Boston detectives ask if anyone has any information on the killing to call them at (617) 343-4470. Call 1 (800) 494-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

