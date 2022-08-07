Malden Man Wanted For Lewd Acts Caught Red-Handed At Boston Train Station

A Malden man wanted for sexually lewd acts was caught red-handed in Boston this week, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of a woman being harassed by an unknown man at South Station's bus terminal around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MBTA Transit Police said.

The woman told officers the man, later identified as Cassios Lima, requested that she engage in sexual activity with him for money, police said.

Lima, age 52, already had two warrants out for his arrest for lewd and lascivious conduct and open and gross lewdness out of Malden District Court, police said.

After obtaining a description, police search the area and found Lima. He tried using a fake name and date of birth but officers determined his true identity, police said. Lima was arrested and taken to TPD-HQ for booking as a result.

