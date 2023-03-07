Love Triangle Killing: Dorchester Man Held Without Bond After Shooting, DA Says

A 36-year-old Boston man allegedly shot and killed a 56-year-old after he saw the man leave his girlfriend's house the night before, authorities said.

Austin Dillon, of Dorchester, was ordered held without bail on Tuesday, March 7, on charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, third offense, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Dillon is charged with murdering Jose Despeignes on Saturday.

Dillon, who also goes by the name 2G, and an unknown man went to a home at 109 Weaver Way at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The second man asked to take a shower while Dillon asked the residents for marijuana. Despeignes obliged and gave Dillon a blunt, the prosecutor said.

A few moments later, a witness cleaning a bathroom on the third floor of the home heard a loud pop that sounded like a gunshot. The witness looked into a nearby bedroom and saw Despeignes on the ground with a bullet wound. He asked Dillon why he'd shot the man, and Dillon said he had seen Despeignes leaving his girlfriend's home the night before, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics pronounced Despeignes dead at the scene. Police arrested Dillon on Monday, but they are still searching for the man who came with him to the home.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden thanked police for their work with the community to solve the case so quickly.

“This is a combination of excellent investigative work and solid information from someone with crucial knowledge from the scene," Hayden said in a news release. "We often say how important it is to get information from members of the community when trying to solve crimes, and this case provides a prime example of what we’re referring to."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.