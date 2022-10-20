Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Boston Police Looking For Suspect Who Stabbed Jean McGuire At Franklin Park
Police & Fire

Lookout For This Man Accused Of Sexual Assault, Robbery In South Boston: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Boston police ask anyone who knows the identity of this man to contact detectives at 617-343-4742.
Boston police ask anyone who knows the identity of this man to contact detectives at 617-343-4742. Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say sexually assaulted someone late last month and robbed another person a week later in south Boston. 

The sexual assault happened on Sept. 29 just before 3 p.m. on E Street and W. 4th Street, Boston police said.

On Oct. 4, he followed a woman out of a convenience store around 8:30 p.m. to 506 E 6th St., where he pulled out a knife, punched her in the face, and then ran away. 

Boston police ask anyone with information on who he is to contact Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can be left by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-494-TIPS or texting the word 'TIP' to 27463. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.