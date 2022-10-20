Lookout For This Man Accused Of Sexual Assault, Robbery In South Boston: Police

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say sexually assaulted someone late last month and robbed another person a week later in south Boston.

The sexual assault happened on Sept. 29 just before 3 p.m. on E Street and W. 4th Street, Boston police said.

On Oct. 4, he followed a woman out of a convenience store around 8:30 p.m. to 506 E 6th St., where he pulled out a knife, punched her in the face, and then ran away.

Boston police ask anyone with information on who he is to contact Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can be left by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-494-TIPS or texting the word 'TIP' to 27463.

