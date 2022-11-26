Let’s Hang: Boston Man Exposes Testicles To Teen Hotel Worker Delivering Food

A 17-year-old girl working at a hotel in South Massachusetts got quite the shock while delivering room service this week, authorities said.

The girl was bringing food to a room occupied by 46-year-old Tarrence Brown, of Hyde Park, Plymouth Police said on Wednesday, Nov 23 on Facebook. When she opened the door, Brown was wearing an open bath robe clearly showing his genitals, police said.

When an officer responded to the scene, Brown still had the robe open, police said. The officer then asked Brown to “put it away before the handcuffs go on.” Brown was arrested for open and gross lewdness, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.