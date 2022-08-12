Large Water Search Prompted By Boston Jumper Who Took A Dip Then 'Went To Work'

Crews were unable to find a missing person who reportedly jumped 20 feet off a bridge into the water off Morrissey Boulevard in Boston Friday morning, Aug. 12.

That's because he "got in the water, got out, went home and went to work," Acting Deputy Chief Erik Pettaway said.

Massachusetts State Police responded a report about a person who said their friend jumped off Beades Bridge into the Dorchester Bay Basin around 4:30 a.m., WBZ reports.

After several hours of scouring the waters of Malibu Beach, State Police made contact with the man crews were looking for, who told them he was at work.

The search involved Boston Fire, Massachusetts State Police and the US Coast Guard, WCVB reports. The search only allowed one lane of traffic to get by on I-93 north, WBZ's Anna Meiler reports.

While Pettaway was happy "no one was hurt," it did make for a headache for morning commuters.

