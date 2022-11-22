Jury Convicts Dorchester Man On Child Rape Charges From The 1990s: DA

A jury convicted a Boston man of three counts of child rape in a case that dates back to the 1990s, the Suffolk Couty District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Edgard Andre will be sentenced on Wednesday following his conviction, the prosecutor said.

The victim testified that Andre raped her repeatedly when she was between the ages of 8 and 12 years old in the 90s, authorities said. Police didn't have enough information to arrest him then but reopened the case after speaking with the victim in 2016.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the victim's testimony in the case sealed the guilty verdict.

“We are very happy with this outcome, and for all the hard work put in by prosecutors and investigators on a case that presented major challenges," he said. "But the victim in this case deserves special credit because it was her determination, her factual assurance, and her compelling testimony that made the verdict possible."

