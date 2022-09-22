Judge Lowers $1M Bail For Quincy Man Accused Of Raping Children At Knifepoint: DA

A Suffolk County judge on Thursday lowered the bond for a former State Street vice president accused of raping two women and two children at knifepoint from $1 million to $300,000, authorities said.

Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arrested earlier this month and charged with the alleged assaults that date back nearly 20 years. He pleaded guilty to all charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. It's unclear why the judge dropped the price of his bond, though this is not uncommon. Judge James Stanton also ordered Cheung to stay away from the alleged victims in the case, turn in his passport, and remain in the state.

Prosecutors say Cheung picked up a 13-year-old girl in Chinatown in 2003, drove her to another location, and raped her at knifepoint. He stabbed her in the shoulder during the attack, authorities said. Investigators believe he did it again a week later when he picked up a 14-year-old girl in the Charles Circle area, took her somewhere else, and raped her at knifepoint. She was also stabbed during the attack, authorities said.

Prosecutors believe he struck again in 2005. Investigators say he picked up a 23-year-old near Park Plaza, raped her with a knife to her throat, and stabbed her numerous times. Authorities said he raped an 18-year-old woman in the North End in 2006.

Detectives said a federal grant allowed them to reexamine sexual assault kits from this case. They contain evidence investigators and medical staff collect following a reported attack.

Officers began watching Cheung earlier this summer. In June, they saw him throw away a cigarette near the South Bay Mall area after he finished smoking it, Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum told reporters after Tuesday's hearing. Detectives collected it, and the DNA matched DNA found in the case involving the two adult victims, he said. Investigators said the similarities to the earlier attacks – including the violence, type of car, and description of the attacker — led them to connect the cases, the news station said.

Cheung was a vice president at State Street. The famed-financial firm fired him shortly after the company learned of his arrest.

Officials charged Cheung with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a child with force, two charges of aggravated rape of a child with force, and two counts of statutory rape of a child, prosecutors said.

