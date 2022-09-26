'HORRIFIC': Revere Man Attacked Her In Front of Her 7-Year-Old Son: DA

A judge denied bail to a 29-year-old Revere Man who police say robbed a woman after he kicked in her front door and beat her in front of her 7-year-old son.

Andrew Pucci is charged with assault on a family member or household member, home invasion, and malicious destruction of property in the alleged attack, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Authorities didn't say how they are related. A judge ruled him held until the court can conduct a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Boston police said Pucci kicked in the door of a home on Hanover Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, and punched her in the face. She ran into the bathroom with her young son and locked the door, authorities said, but Pucci kicked in that door as well. He ran away when someone came into the house, the prosecutor said.

The woman told police that he stole money and keys from her purse and took the boy's Playstation as he left. Police arrested Pucci when he went to Mass General Hospital's emergency room later that night, the prosecutor said.

“This is a horrific experience for the victim and her son," Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. "People have a right and a desire to live safely and peacefully in their homes."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.