HOMICIDE: Police ID Man Fatally Shot During Boston's Caribbean Carnival

Authorities have identified a man who was shot during Boston's Caribbean Carnival as 33-year-old Derrell Russell of Brighton.

Russell was shot in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Boston Police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

This happened in the area of Harambee Park where the city's 49th Caribbean Carnival celebration was happening the same day, Boston.com reports.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

