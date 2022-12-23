Friends Of Randolph Driver Busted For Boston Hit-Run Challenge Cops To Fight: DA

A 25-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured early Friday morning, Dec. 23, after a car crashed into her and drove over her head and shoulders before speeding off, authorities said. The driver returned to the scene after a witness chased him down and confronted him.

Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury and several driving violations, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. He was ordered held on a $1,500 bail. His two passengers picked up their own charges after they challenged police to a fight hours later, the prosecutor continued.

Boston police were called to the corner of Causeway and Portland streets around 12:45 a.m. and found the woman bleeding from a head wound. A nearby witness told officers a gray Honda crashed into her, causing her to roll over the hood and slam back onto the ground, where the car drove over her upper body, authorities said.

The Honda then sped away.

A second witness chased down the car and confronted the driver about the crash. Civil then retuned to the scene and spoke with police, the prosecutor said.

Eric Tinsley, 23, of Brookline, and Jacob Marks, 22, of Boston, who were in the car with Civil, hung around the crash site and heckled investigators, authorities said. When the duo went to the Sudbury Streeet police station to pay Civil's bail, they continued to shout obscenities and curse at officers, officials said. Police ejected them from the building, but they remained outside.

Tinsley and Marks decided to speed run the arrest process when they challenged police to a fight and then "chest bumped" officers who were passing by to respond to an unrelated call, the prosecutor's office said.

Officials charged them with assault and battery on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.