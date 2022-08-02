Firefighter Hospitalized, 30 Displaced By Overnight Chelsea Fire: Report

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in a Chelsea fire early Tuesday morning that destroyed the home of 30 people.

The blaze broke out on the back deck of a three-story, six-unit building on Blossom Street just after 1 a.m., NBC Boston reported. Everyone inside escaped without injury, officials said.

Video of the conflagration shows fire chewing through the wooden deck and into the families' homes.

Chelsea firefighters struggled to beat back the flames at first because of a damaged fire hydrant, CBS Boston said. The weather also played a factor in the intensity of the fire.

"The weather is definitely a factor," Deputy Chief Masucci said, per NBC. "It's humid out. You can't go as long as you want to in weather like this."

One firefighter was injured while fighting the fire. Responders rushed him to Massachusetts General for treatment. Doctors expect him to recover, CBS said.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. The home is likely a total loss, CBS said.

