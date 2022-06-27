Fentanyl, Crack Seized From Lynn Man Following 'Lengthy Police Investigation'

A "lengthy police investigation" just outside Boston has resulted in the arrest of a man from Lynn on multiple drug trafficking-related charges, authorities said.

Police seized multiple controlled illegal substances from Victor Martinez, age 22, during his arrest on Thursday, June 23, Winthrop Police said.

Some of the items seized included 160 grams of Fentanyl, 22 grams of crack cocaine, $2,500 in cash, a .22 caliber firearm, .45 caliber ammunition and two pistol magazines, police said.

Martinez was was was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, police added. The investigation is ongoing.

