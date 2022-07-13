Eversource Workers Hospitalized From 'Blood-Curdling' Manhole Explosion In Beacon Hill

Two Eversource workers are in the hospital after they were injured from a manhole explosion in Downtown Boston.

Multiple crews were on the scene of the explosion that happened across from 37 Bowdoin Street in Beacon Hill around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, Boston Fire said on Twitter.

The explosion sent two Eversource workers to Mass General Hospital, one who was "injured pretty badly," according to a Tweet from Adam Gaffin. However, their exact condition is unknown.

"There was some malfunction with the mechanical equipment that caused the explosion," said Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, according to CBS Boston. "They're very skilled workers, they know what they're doing."

Witnesses described the scene as "blood-curdling" and eerily similar to the Boston Marathon Bombing, NBC10's Eli Rosenburg said on Twitter.

"All of a sudden, I hear 'pop, pop, pop boom,' louder than anything," one person said. "This brought memories back of the Boston Marathon."

"I could see his skin," neighbor Jose Rosario told CBS Boston. "He was just screaming, like it came from a horror movie. He was screaming."

The explosion shut power down to the area and the incident is being jointly investigated by Eversource and OSHA, the outlet reports.

