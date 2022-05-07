Dunkin' Customer Dodges Bullet After Shots Fired Outside Chelsea McDonald's

Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, MSP said on Twitter.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 178 Revere Beach Parkway, WCVB reports citing Chelsea Police. The bullets travelled so far that a customer inside the Dunkin' Donuts down nearly struck, according to Boston25.

One vehicle involved in the shooting was left running in the McDonald's parking while another was seen fleeing down Revere Beach Parkway, WCVB reports. Two suspects also apparently fled on foot, according to Boston25.

So far no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. No injuries or property damage was initially reports. The investigation is ongoing.

