Drunk Massachusetts Man Arrested For Wrong-Way Driving In New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man decided that having a few too many drinks should not stop his evening drive, but took to the roads heading the wrong way, according to officials.

Police received a report of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of I-393 in Concord, New Hampshire around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, New Hampshire State Police said.

Troopers found the vehicle in the interstate's median, between Exits 2 and 3. Police identified the wrong-way driver as 23-year-old Hunter Dusio, of Somerset.

Dusio was observed to be intoxicated from a roadside investigation, and was charged with:

Aggravated driving while under the influence,

Reckless conduct

Reckless operation

Dusio was taken into custody, and was later released on bail. He will appear in Concord District Court at a yet-to-be determined date.

Police request that anyone with additional information contact Trooper Caleb Savard at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.