Drunk Driver Found Napping On Interstate On-Ramp With Gun, Drugs: DA

A traffic jam on an I-93 on-ramp started early Monday morning after police said an intoxicated man decided to take a nap in his car that was filled with marijuana, more than $8,500 in cash, and a loaded pistol.

James Charles Knight, 45, faces charges of operating under the influence, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. A judge ordered him held on a $10,000 bond.

Police said they found Knight sleeping in his Lexus at the head of a long line of cars at the I-93 ramp in Sullivan Square. The officer used his lights and sirens to wake Knight, but he continued to snore away, the prosecutor said. He didn't wake up until the officer slapped the hood of Knight's car when he noticed it start to move forward because it wasn't in park.

Knight smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, the prosecutor said. The officer found $8,569 in cash held together by a rubber band, 33.5 grams of marijuana, and a loaded 9mm pistol inside the Lexus, officials added.

