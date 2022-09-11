Contact Us
Drunk Boston Woman Said She Should Have 'Drank More' While Nabbed For Assault

David Cifarelli
Ashmont Station
Ashmont Station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Boston woman with multiple arrest warrants had some choice words for officers when she was finally placed into custody this past week. 

Tasheaka Buchanan was arrested after assaulting a man and woman at Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, Transit Police said. 

The couple told officers that while they were in the bathroom, Buchanan started knocking on the door and demanded they get out. 

The couple then got into an argument with Buchanan, at which point Buchanan punched both of them in the head, police said. 

Officers who approached Buchanan noticed that she was intoxicated. She then responded to the extent of saying how she should have "drank more today," police said. 

Further investigation revealed Buchanan was wanted for several offenses including assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property. She was placed into custody and taken to TPD-HQ for booking.

