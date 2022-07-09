Dorchester Man With Gang Ties Who Trafficked 13 Kilos Of Cocaine Leaving Jail: Feds

A Boston man who was convicted of trafficking more than 13 kilograms of cocaine was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this month, but he will be back on the streets soon, authorities said.

Anthony Coplin, 57, of Dorchester, was one of 52 defendants with ties to the Columbia Point Dawgs that federal agents targeted with five indictments in 2015 for alleged drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday, Sept. 6. He's the last of those defendants to be sentenced in the case.

The FBI said Coplin sold large quantities of cocaine through his Roxbury shop on Dudley Street called Atlantic Fashion and Communications, according to a Boston Herald story in 2015.

Coplin, who's been in jail for the past five years awaiting his trial, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams of cocaine, and a judge sentenced him to time served, the prosecutor said. He must also serve four years of supervised release as part of his sentence.

Federal agents said the Columbia Point Dawgs formed in the 1980s in the Columbia Point Housing Development, now called Harbor Point. The group became one of Boston's most powerful street gangs by distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, crack, and opioids throughout the city and in Maine, authorities said.

