Dorchester Man Posing As Police Officer Caught Trying To Rape Woman: Police

A man from Dorchester was arrested for posing as a Boston police officer and trying to rape a woman, authorities said.

Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, was arrested after police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 6, Boston Police said.

A female victim told responding officers that she had met Singleton after a social gathering in the area and he claimed to be a police officer. Singleton then offered the woman a ride and drove her to a nearby field, police said.

At one point, he stopped and showed a gun, police said. Singleton then started groping the woman while threatening to kill her if she did not meet his demands, "which were graphic and sexual in nature," police said.

When the woman started to scream, Singleton physically assaulted her, took her purse and cell phone then ran off. He was subsequently arrested by officers who were onsite, according to police.

Officers also recovered the woman's purse and phone as well as discarded Singleton's .45 caliber Taurus firearm, police said. He is facing several charges including assault with intent to rape, kidnapping and indecent assault battery, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.