Police & Fire

Dorchester Man Fourth Person Charged With Charlestown High Graduation Shooting: Police

Josh Lanier
Police arrested and charged a fourth suspect with the shooting outside of the Charlestown High School graduation this summer.
Police arrested last week another person they say was involved in a shooting outside of Charlestown High School's graduation over the summer. 

Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester, is the fourth person arrested in connection to the June 13 shooting across the street from the high school football field, Boston police said. Authorities charged Pereira with unlawful possession of a firearm, firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition, police said. 

Along with Pereira, police previously arrested Tyrese Pina Marta, 19, of Dorchester, Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, and a 16-year-old boy from Boston, in connection to the shooting, authorities said. 

No one at the high school was injured, and the shooting was unrelated to the ceremony. Charlestown High administrators postponed the graduation ceremony following the incident.

