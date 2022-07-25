Contact Us
Breaking News: Charlestown Man Accused Of Raping Woman For 3 Days Unexpectedly Testifies At Trial
Dorchester Man Arrested Selling Heroin At Boston Macy's: Authorities

Josh Lanier
Macy's at Downtown Crossing
Macy's at Downtown Crossing Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police arrested a 29-year-old Dorchester man for selling heroin at a Macy's in Boston last week, authorities said.  

Edison Arias, 29, was arraigned on Monday on charges of trafficking heroin under 200 grams, distribution of a Class A substance, and theft under $1,200, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. 

Security at the Macy's in Downtown Crossing called police on Friday, July 22, after they said they spotted Arias selling drugs and trying to steal a shirt and called police, the district attorney said. Boston Police said they found 118 grams of heroin, cash, and two cell phones when they searched him. 

