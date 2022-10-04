Dorchester Man Accused Of Beating Up Family Member Busted On Weapons Charges: DA

Police arrested a 26-year-old Boston man on weapons charges after he reportedly attacked a family member, authorities said.

Joseph Dozier of Dorchester faces several charges after police found a laser-sighted 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine incident at his home on Greenwood Street, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

A woman called for help on Monday, Oct. 3, after she said Dozier hit her in the head during a dispute and pointed to a gun he had tucked into his waistband, authorities said. When police arrived to arrest him, they found a black-and-white pistol with a 15-round magazine in the basement.

Officials charged Dozier with assault and battery on a family or household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity firearm, and threats, authorities said. He was being held on a $15,000 bond, but he must stay away from the alleged victim if he posts bail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

