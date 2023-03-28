Crash And Dash: 32-Year-Old Calls Uber After Smashing Through Readville MBTA Sign: Police

Instead of taking responsibility for crashing through a sign, a 32-year-old ditched his smashed-up car and called an Uber, officials say.

The man crashed his vehicle through the MBTA CR parking lot sign in Readville in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 26, according to the MBTA transit police.

He abandoned his crushed-up car, called an Uber, and left the scene of the crash. His car was heavily damaged, with sections of the bumper complete detached from the vehicle.

The driver charged with the criminal offense of leaving the scene of an accident.

