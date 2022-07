The Boston Fire Department said a crane tipped over at a construction site in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Fire crews rushed to the intersection of Crescent Avenue and Dorchester Avenue just after 10 a.m. when the crane fell onto the building. No one was injured, the fire department said.

It's unclear what construction crews are building there or how much the tip-over will set the project back.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.