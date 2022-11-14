Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: These Parts Of Northeast Could See Up To Foot Of Snow From Quick-Moving System
Police & Fire

Charlestown Man Facing Charges In Quadruple Fentanyl Overdose: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Fentanyl pills. Federal investigators said two men planned to sell fentanyl to soldiers at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Bedford.
Fentanyl pills. Federal investigators said two men planned to sell fentanyl to soldiers at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Bedford. Photo Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency

A Charlestown man has been arrested after four people were hospitalized for overdosing on fentanyl, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an overdose at 1442 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found three woman and one man unconscious. 

Narcan was administered to the victims and they regained consciousness, police said. All three were taken to local hospitals for further treatment.

Officers later learned the victims snorted a powdery substance before collapsing. The substance was found in a fanny pack belonging to another person on scene, identified as Gilbert Eatherton. 

Eatherton was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl (more than 10 grams), distribution of a Class A Drug and possession of Class A Drug. He will be arraigned in West Roxbury Court, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.