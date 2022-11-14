Charlestown Man Facing Charges In Quadruple Fentanyl Overdose: Police

A Charlestown man has been arrested after four people were hospitalized for overdosing on fentanyl, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an overdose at 1442 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found three woman and one man unconscious.

Narcan was administered to the victims and they regained consciousness, police said. All three were taken to local hospitals for further treatment.

Officers later learned the victims snorted a powdery substance before collapsing. The substance was found in a fanny pack belonging to another person on scene, identified as Gilbert Eatherton.

Eatherton was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl (more than 10 grams), distribution of a Class A Drug and possession of Class A Drug. He will be arraigned in West Roxbury Court, police said.

