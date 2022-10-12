Charlene Casey Guilty Of 2018 Wreck That Killed 2-Year-Old Colin McGrath In South Boston

A Boston jury found Charlene Casey guilty of homicide by motor vehicle in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath after a weeklong trial.

The prosecution alleged that the 67-year-old Casey was to blame for a chain reaction crash that led to the toddler's death, CBS Boston said. Police said Casey drove her Prius through the intersection of L Street and East Sixth Street on July 25, 2018, and into the path of an oncoming van, which did not have a stop sign. The impact caused the van to jump the sidewalk where Colin and his 4-year-old sister Sloane were walking with their nanny, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney David McGowan told the jury there was no reason Casey could have missed the van approaching the intersection if she was paying attention.

“The quickest glance left, and she could see for blocks,” McGowan said, per MassLive. “The quickest glance left, and she could not miss this large green tank of a van.”

But the defense couched the incident as “a tragic, freak, uncontrollable accident" and blamed the van driver for speeding through the intersection.

Charlene Casey pleaded not guilty in the case.

The children's nanny Tracey Lewis testified about what happened after the van jumped the curb.

"I started screaming at the driver to get the van off of Colin, and Sloane was screaming," Lewis said, according to NBC Boston. "She was crying for her dad."

Colin's mom, Kerri McGrath, who is a doctor at Mass General Hospital, testified that when she got to Boston Medical Center emergency staff was doing "gentle CPR," which is more for the family's benefit when there is no hope for resuscitation.

"(Colin’s doctor) said, 'We've been doing CPR for a while now. His pupils are dilated. We don't have a pulse.' I asked her if they had done an assessment for internal bleeding," McGrath said, per WCVB. "Then she said yes, and I said, ‘Stop. Let me hold him.'"

