Brighton Drug Traffickers Took Over Apartment Complex To Make Factory: Feds

Josh Lanier
Arthur Hodges, 36, will spend more than five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to being part of a cocaine trafficking operation, federal authorities said.
A federal judge sentenced a 36-year-old Boston man to more than five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug distribution and conspiracy charges, authorities said. 

Arthur Hodges of Brighton was arrested as part of Operation Snowfall, a multi-law enforcement agency drug sting that targeted the drug operations of Boston-area street gangs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Investigators said Hodges was a supervisor and drug distributor. 

During the operation, agents determined that a gang turned portions of the Commonwealth Development, formerly known as Fidelis Way apartment development, into a cocaine factory of sorts, federal prosecutors said. Traffickers stored, cooked, packaged, and sold the drug out of the multi-apartment housing development. 

Hodges oversaw several people who managed different parts of this cocaine operation, prosecutors said. Investigators said he distributed between 280 and 840 grams of cocaine. 

Hodges was one of six people arrested in Operation Snowfall that pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges. Two others did not, and they are awaiting trial, the U.S. Attorney said. 

Hodges, who is the first of the lot to be sentenced, faced up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, officials said. 

