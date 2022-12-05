Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police

A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said.

Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday, Nov. 28. New Hampshire State report.

The boating incident involved Pena driving a personal watercraft, a class of vehicles that includes jet skis, at high speed with a female passenger.

Pena struck a boat with four passengers that was floating with its engine off. Three of the impacted boat’s passengers jumped off the boat prior to being struck. None of them were injured.

A warrant for Pena’s arrest was issued two months after the incident when a toxicology report revealed her blood alcohol level was 0.121, according to WMUR.

Pena was held as a fugitive of justice in Boston until she was transported to New Hampshire on Thursday, Dec. 1. Her arraignment was held the following day.

