Police & Fire

Boston Police Seeking Suspect In Assault That Left Victim Needing Brain Surgery

Josh Lanier
Boston police are asking the public to help officers identify this man accused of a severe beating last month. Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of an assault that left the victim requiring brain surgery. 

Police released photos of the man they allege is responsible for an assault just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the area of 279 Tremont St. in the Theater District, police said.

Witnesses said the suspect punched a man in the face and knocked him to the ground, where he hit his head, police said. The suspect left the area in a private chartered bus before officers arrived. 

Investigators have identified the bus and several other passengers, but police haven't been able to determine the suspect's identity.

They ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4571. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word 'TIP' to 27463. 

