Boston Police Searching For Man Wanted In Roxbury Broad Daylight Attack

Boston police are asking the public to help identify a man they say attacked someone in broad daylight earlier this month and ran away.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. July 10 near 2275 Washington Street in Roxbury, Boston police said. The suspect ran away down Zeigler Street toward Harrison Avenue.

Investigators believe he frequents the Nubian Square area. Police did not release any information about the assault.

Investigators ask anyone who knows this man or any more about the attack to contact Boston Police District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

