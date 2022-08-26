Contact Us
Boston Police Nab 17-Year-Old Boy Wanted In Georgia For Murder

David Cifarelli
Boston Police Department
Boston Police Department Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A Georgia fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Boston this week, Boston Police said on Friday, Aug. 26.

Officers assigned to the fugitive unit set up surveillance in the area of Talbot Avenue where they found the 17-year-old boy leave a building in the area.

The officers then approached the teenager and arrested him after a brief foot chase, police said. He is expected to be charged with fugitive from justice based on his Georgia murder warrant and a single charge of resisting arrest.

