Boston Police Investigating Death In Roslindale (DEVELOPING)

Josh Lanier
Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

Boston police were investigating a death in the Roslindale neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28. 

Police said they were called to an address near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street just after 2 p.m. 

Officers were still on the scene after 6 p.m. Few details were available on Wednesday evening, but the incident was listed only as a "death investigation," police said. 

Check back for further details as they become available. 

