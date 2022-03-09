Boston Police ID 2 Men Fatally Shot Hours Apart In Dorchester, Roxbury

Authorities have identified two men shot to death hours apart in two neighboring Boston neighborhoods, authorities said.

Keondre Roberts, age 25, of Boston died after being shot in the area of 7 Van Winkle Street in Dorchester just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Boston Police said. Roberts died after he checked themself into a local hospital, police added.

Then, 29-year-old Damonte Dancy, of Roxbury, died after being shot in the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m. the same day, police said. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said said whether the two incidents are related. Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

