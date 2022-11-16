Boston Man With More Than 80 Charges On His Record Has Bail Revoked: DA

A 44-year-old Boston man with more than 80 criminal charges on his record since the early 1990s won't be home for Thanksgiving, a judge ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 16, authorities said.

Timothy Campbell, 44, is accused of threatening employees at a Downtown Crossing Macy's store twice in one day to shoplift, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Employees told police he tried to steal $371.36 worth of merchandise on Sept. 9 and threatened to shoot workers when they went to stop him, the DA's office said. Security personnel told officers he'd been in the store earlier that day and stolen a $345 pair of Versace sunglasses, the prosecutor continued.

Campbell's reputation proceeded him, as Macy's employees knew him by name and police also recognized him on the security video, authorities said.

Authorities charged Campbell with unarmed robbery and being a common and notorious thief, and a judge set his bail at $2,000, officials said. However, he was out on bail from previous charges, and the judge revoked that bail for 90 days, the district attorney's office said.

