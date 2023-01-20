Boston Man Takes Hammer To Transit Police Office Door During Roll Call: TPD

A Boston man decided to make his feedback about MBTA Transit Police known in the form of vandalism, the department said on Twitter.

Michael Williams, age 45, was arrested after he smashed the front door to TPD's substation in South Station with a hammer on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, police said.

Williams chose an inconvenient time for his actions as officers were currently in roll call, police added. He was arrested immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.