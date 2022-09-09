Boston Man Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Blind Homeless Woman At Medical Center: DA

A 51-year-old Boston man with a lengthy criminal history repeatedly sexually assaulted a patient at the Barbara McInnis House, which offers help and healthcare to unhoused people, authorities said.

Joaquim Fortes, 51, was charged last month with three counts of indecent assault on a person over 14 and was given a $5,000 bail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The prosecutor said the assaults happened in April when Fortes entered the room of a legally blind woman who suffers from multiple sclerosis and put his penis in her hand while she was asleep. The first two times he did this, the woman was too groggy to realize what was happening. The third time, however, she chased him out of the room, authorities said.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the woman's courage to help investigators.

“This victim deserves enormous credit for cooperating with police and helping them put together enough information to arrest the person responsible for these assaults,” Hayden said.

