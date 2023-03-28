Boston Man Accused Of Killing Man in 1984 Picks Up 2nd Murder Charge

A South Boston man with a history of ties to violent gangs, including notorious mobster Whitey Bulger, picked up his second murder charge on Tuesday, March 28, authorities said. Both killings are more than 30 years old.

Michael Lewis, 62, who is being held on a 1984 murder charge, was indicted in the killing of a Boston Housing Authority supervisor in South Boston in April 1993, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Lewis is accused of beating, stabbing, and shooting William Villani, 46, in Villani’s office at Two Sterling Square in South Boston.

Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year in the shooting death of Brian Watson, 23, in July 1984. He allegedly dumped Watson's body off of a highway in New Hampshire.

Lewis is being held without bail after being charged.

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said the charges prove how far police would go to make an arrest regardless of how long it may take.

“Investigators never stopped digging into the terrible circumstances around William Villani’s death, but their efforts were stymied until more recent information came to light," Hayden said in a news release. "This happens in cases sometimes, and there are two primary takeaways. First, the Villani family will finally have some answers about William’s murder. Second, other relatives and friends of unsolved murder victims should never give up hope, because, as this case proves, there’s always the chance that vital information will come forward."

