Boston Drug Dealer's 1K Fentanyl Pill Stash Raided: Police

Illicit materials obtained in the bust.
Illicit materials obtained in the bust. Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

Three arrest warrants were executed to nab a drug dealer and a stash of drugs and cash, including fentanyl pressed into pills, officials say. 

Police from the Roxbury Drug Control Unit and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old Tomas Lopez Cabrera on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 3:30 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department. 

An ongoing drug investigation resulted in three search warrants which were carried out at 3 Fairland Street in Dorchester. 

Police recovered:

  • 1,278 pressed fentanyl pills (183 grams)
  • Two large plastic bags of fentanyl (41 grams)
  • Twenty-two plastic bags of cocaine (17 grams)
  • Four plastic bags of crack cocaine (7 grams)
  • $4,349 in cash

Drug networks often sell fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, according to the DEA. In a 2022 DEA study, six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, an increase from a 2021 study that found that four out of 10 were potentially lethal. 

Cabrera, who also used the alias Anderson Lopez, was charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking a class A drug (fentanyl)
  • Trafficking a class B drug (cocaine)
  • Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug (cocaine)

Cabrera will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. 

